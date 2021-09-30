FROM TOKYO TO TORONTO
The Five Safest Cities In The World
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via bbc.com
The Lede
The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 60 cities on safety indicators including personal security, environmental security, infrastructure, pandemic preparedness and COVID-19 mortality. Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo emerged as the top five on the list.
Additional Thoughts
-
Copenhagen gets high marks for its environmental sustainability initiatives as well as its large COVID testing program, which remains free to everyone, including travelers.
-
Toronto ranks high for its infrastructure and the city's long history of multiculturalism, which makes residents feel safe because different cultural groups actually interact with one another.
-
Singapore has one of the world's highest vaccination rates and scores high on digital and health security.
-
Syndey places high on digital security and cybersecurity protections and Australia as a whole has one of the lowest per capita COVID death rates in the world.
-
Tokyo ranks high in health security indexes such as pandemic preparedness as well as infrastructure security, which includes safety in transport systems.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
You Should Stop Doing These Things Immediately If You're Over 40, For Your Health
Here are a few tips to follow if you want to stay healthy after the age of 40, including not eating right before you go to bed or skimping on health screenings.
Comments