FROM TOKYO TO TORONTO

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via bbc.com

Here are the cities ranked safest in the world in a post-pandemic era.
The Five Safest Cities In The World

The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 60 cities on safety indicators including personal security, environmental security, infrastructure, pandemic preparedness and COVID-19 mortality. Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo emerged as the top five on the list.

  1. Copenhagen gets high marks for its environmental sustainability initiatives as well as its large COVID testing program, which remains free to everyone, including travelers.

  2. Toronto ranks high for its infrastructure and the city's long history of multiculturalism, which makes residents feel safe because different cultural groups actually interact with one another.

  3. Singapore has one of the world's highest vaccination rates and scores high on digital and health security.

  4. Syndey places high on digital security and cybersecurity protections and Australia as a whole has one of the lowest per capita COVID death rates in the world.

  5. Tokyo ranks high in health security indexes such as pandemic preparedness as well as infrastructure security, which includes safety in transport systems.

