303
+ digg
THE GOLD STANDARD
The Face Mask That Could End The Pandemic
Here's the face mask that could end the coronavirus pandemic.
The LedeIn this CNN report, medical experts are calling on the public to start wearing N95 masks which are 95% effective in blocking small and large particles. In contrast, cloth masks are just 26-80% effective.
Key Details
- Harvard Medical School physician Dr. Abraar Karan says that if the public replaced cloth masks with N95 masks for four weeks it would stop the pandemic.
- Karan believes they are one of the biggest keys to reopening the economy.
- The biggest obstacle to widespread adoption is the lack of supply.
Comments
Login to leave comment