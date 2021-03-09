706
VAXING ISSUE
The Differences Between The Vaccines Matter
Yes, all of the COVID-19 vaccines are very good. No, they're not all the same.
The LedePublic health officials have been promoting the message that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are equally effective at preventing the most severe outcomes of COVID-19. But while the data surrounding the efficacy of all three vaccines is indeed promising, scientist Hilda Bastian cautions that there are slight differences between the vaccines that we should be paying attention to.
Key Details
- For one, as more vaccines are administered to the public, the efficacy rates of the vaccines might change to reflect the results in real-world settings rather than clinical trials made up of smaller groups of people.
- Although Johnson & Johnson's vaccine currently has a lower efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic illnesses compared to the other two, it is more convenient because it only requires one shot.
- Compared to Moderna, Johnson & Johnson also has a lower rate of recorded side effects.
