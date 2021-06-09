TERRIFYING
The Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Comes With New Symptoms Like Blood Clots, Gangrene And Hearing Loss
Submitted by Molly Bradley via bloomberg.com
The Lede
In addition to its devastating effects in India, the Delta variant has forced the UK to reconsider its plans for reopening the country, and in Singapore, it accounts for 95% of COVID variant cases. Most concerning, in addition to its higher transmissibility, Delta has presented new symptoms that experts are struggling to keep up with.
Key Details
- Patients are presenting with stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite. Some patients have displayed other mystifying complications like hearing loss, tonsillitis and swelling around the neck.
- Doctors have also seen cases where patients develop small blood clots that cause tissue to die, which leads to gangrene. In some cases, this has required amputation of fingers or feet.
- Pharmaceutical companies currently face pressure to adjust vaccines to help prevent against these variants.
Comments