The Clearest Sign The Pandemic Could Get Worse
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reversed their decline in Michigan, according to federal data.
The LedeDespite vaccination efforts across the country, the number of hospitalizations in several areas has stayed constant or risen. The hope is that with more and more people vaccinated, the number of deaths from those hospitalizations will be less than it would have been otherwise. But with new variants on the rise, we can't predict anything yet — except that the virus isn't going to just vanish anytime soon.
Key Details
- Following a significant decrease in hospitalizations in Michigan in the new year, they've risen 45% in the last few weeks. The Detroit area has the fourth-highest number of admissions among US metropolitan areas.
- Though over 60% of people over the age of 65 in Michigan have been vaccinated, only about a quarter of its total population have received a first dose.
- Michigan ranks second for most confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 in the US, with Florida in the lead.
