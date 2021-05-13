'WE FOLLOWED THE SCIENCE HERE'
Vaccinated People Don't Have To Wear Masks In Most Places, CDC Says
Submitted by James Crugnale via reuters.com
The LedeThe CDC announced fully vaccinated people can start engaging in most activities without a mask, in a move intended both to return life back to normal and to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Key Details
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited sharp decreases in cases as one reason for the updated guidance.
- The agency still recommends that vaccinated people wear masks on public transportation and in doctor's offices and hospitals.
- "We have seen additional data to show these vaccines work in the real world, they stand up to the variants, and vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the virus," the CDC said in a statement.
