MASK UP
The CDC Says Vaccinated Americans Can Travel Now
Submitted by James Crugnale via politico.com
The LedeAmericans who are fully vaccinated can travel again as long as they wear a mask, according to new recommendations given by the CDC.
Key Details
- Fully vaccinated Americans won't be required to take a COVID-19 test unless the country they're flying to requires one, nor will they be required to self-quarantine upon return.
- However, travelers will need to produce a negative COVID test before they board their flight home from abroad.
- Following guidelines for social interaction among vaccinated individuals, the CDC's travel guidance was delayed because officials wanted more data on the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing transmission.
