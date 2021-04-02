Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by James Crugnale via politico.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans have the green light to travel domestically and abroad, but they must follow health protocols.

The Lede

Americans who are fully vaccinated can travel again as long as they wear a mask, according to new recommendations given by the CDC.

Key Details

  • Fully vaccinated Americans won't be required to take a COVID-19 test unless the country they're flying to requires one, nor will they be required to self-quarantine upon return.
  • However, travelers will need to produce a negative COVID test before they board their flight home from abroad.
  • Following guidelines for social interaction among vaccinated individuals, the CDC's travel guidance was delayed because officials wanted more data on the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing transmission.

