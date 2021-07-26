Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1143 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

DOESN'T HURT TO BE CAREFUL

Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com

Though health officials have said this year that they expected vaccines to allow us to move freely indoors without masks, the CDC is reversing its position in light of breakthrough infections of COVID-19.

The Lede

The CDC's anticipated reversal on its masking stance comes as a surprise, given that it had previously said vaccinated individuals would not have to wear masks inside. But though the vaccines are effective in preventing severe cases of the coronavirus, the Delta variant of the virus has been spreading quickly across the globe, and rising breakthrough infections are leading health experts to advise caution.

Key Details

  • The CDC previously said those vaccinated didn't need to mask up because few vaccinated people became infected or transmitted the virus.
  • But the vaccines are less effective in preventing infection by the Delta variant, and case rates have been rising among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
  • An infectious disease expert at New York's Bellevue Hospital Center said of the new masking recommendations, "This is a move in the right direction."

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: