The CDC Says Even Vaccinated People Should Start Wearing Masks Indoors Again
The CDC's anticipated reversal on its masking stance comes as a surprise, given that it had previously said vaccinated individuals would not have to wear masks inside. But though the vaccines are effective in preventing severe cases of the coronavirus, the Delta variant of the virus has been spreading quickly across the globe, and rising breakthrough infections are leading health experts to advise caution.
- The CDC previously said those vaccinated didn't need to mask up because few vaccinated people became infected or transmitted the virus.
- But the vaccines are less effective in preventing infection by the Delta variant, and case rates have been rising among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
- An infectious disease expert at New York's Bellevue Hospital Center said of the new masking recommendations, "This is a move in the right direction."
