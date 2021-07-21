'THE FOURTH WAVE IS HERE'
The CDC Announced New Indoor Mask Guidelines. Here Are The Places That Fall Under The New Policy
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via bloomberg.com
The Lede
With the delta variant spreading throughout the US, the CDC recently reversed its guidelines on indoor mask-wearing and announced that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high.
Key Details
- Based on these new guidelines, many urban areas fall under this advisory, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Boston and Phoenix.
- Indoor masking is advised for all the counties in Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana, states where transmission is high.
- Chicago and Philadelphia are among the small handful of cities where the risk of transmission is still low enough at the moment that you can go mask-free indoors.
Comments
