The AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Data Isn't Up To Snuff
The LedeFollowing Pfizer and Moderna's announcements that they had established coronavirus vaccines with over 90% effectiveness, a collaboration between a University of Oxford research team and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca revealed a third effective vaccine. But the specifics of the vaccine's trials mean that it might not be able to be licensed for use in the US.
Key Details
- While Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines went through single, large-scale clinical trials, data for the Oxford vaccine came from two separate studies with very different parameters.
- To approve a vaccine, the FDA requires a certain level of efficacy evidenced by a single trial. Because the Oxford data submitted come from two separate trials, it may have been cherry-picked from each.
- Oxford claims their vaccine is best dosed per a schedule different from what the trials were designed to measure.
Comments
