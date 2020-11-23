37
+ digg
DRUG WARS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
There's been even more good news this week, this time from the Oxford-AstraZeneca trials. But a closer look reveals some very shaky science.

The Lede

Following Pfizer and Moderna's announcements that they had established coronavirus vaccines with over 90% effectiveness, a collaboration between a University of Oxford research team and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca revealed a third effective vaccine. But the specifics of the vaccine's trials mean that it might not be able to be licensed for use in the US.

Key Details

  • While Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines went through single, large-scale clinical trials, data for the Oxford vaccine came from two separate studies with very different parameters.
  • To approve a vaccine, the FDA requires a certain level of efficacy evidenced by a single trial. Because the Oxford data submitted come from two separate trials, it may have been cherry-picked from each.
  • Oxford claims their vaccine is best dosed per a schedule different from what the trials were designed to measure.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like