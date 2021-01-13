63
HOPES SHOT DOWN
The Alleged Vaccine Reserve Was Already Exhausted When The Trump Administration Vowed To Release It, Dashing Hopes Of Expanded Access
States were anticipating a windfall of vaccines after federal officials said they would stop holding back second doses. But the policy had already changed, and no stockpile exists.
The LedeAfter politicians and health professionals pressured the Trump administration to shift its vaccine strategy and release more doses, it was revealed today that the administration had actually already shipped out its reserves as of the end of December. The reserves were gone even when Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on Tuesday that the federal government would release them.
Key Details
- Trump's Operation Warp Speed was supposed to have held back vaccines for second doses, but due to overconfidence in the supply chain, they began shipping reserves last month.
- States are still getting regular supplies of vaccines, but health officials who expected their vaccine supplies to double by as early as next week must now delay plans to expand eligibility for millions of Americans.
- The development is not expected to interfere with people receiving their second shots.
