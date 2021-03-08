41
'HE HAD SIX HOURS OF AIR'
Texans Recovering From COVID-19 Needed Oxygen. Then The Power Went Out
After COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked, the number of Texans dependent on home oxygen equipment was at "an all-time high" when a winter storm overwhelmed the state's power grid in February, leaving many struggling for air.
The LedeWhen 4.5 million Texans lost electricity last month, those recovering at home from COVID-19–related complications were among the hardest hit. With hospitals sending patients back home as standard practice, many people requiring oxygen concentrators or BiPAP machines found the power outages to be a near-death experience.
Key Details
- ERCOT, the not-for-profit organization responsible for overseeing Texas's power, has been served with lawsuits from dozens of COVID-19 patients related to the outages.
- Doctors say the outages hurt the recovery of many people still struggling with the effects of the virus and reliant on breathing machines.
- Hospitals found themselves inundated with phone calls from people requesting backup supplies of oxygen.
