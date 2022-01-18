Trending
ONLY PARTIALLY EFFECTIVE

Submitted by James Crugnale via timesofisrael.com

Study Finds 4th Vaccine Dose 'Not Good Enough' Against Omicron
Researchers at Israel's Sheba Medical Center found that the fourth booster was only partially effective against the Omicron strain.

The Lede

Despite an increase in antibodies — higher than after the third dose — researchers in Israel still were seeing breakthrough infections occur after a fourth shot.

Key Details

  • "The vaccine, which was very effective against the previous strains, is less effective against the Omicron strain," said Gili Regev-Yochay, the lead researcher in the study.
  • "The bottom line is that the vaccine is excellent against the Alpha and Delta [variants], for Omicron it’s not good enough," she explained.
  • Despite the setback, over 500,000 Israelis have already gotten a fourth dose, in a push from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals.

