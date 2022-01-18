ONLY PARTIALLY EFFECTIVE
Study Finds 4th Vaccine Dose 'Not Good Enough' Against Omicron
Submitted by James Crugnale via timesofisrael.com
Despite an increase in antibodies — higher than after the third dose — researchers in Israel still were seeing breakthrough infections occur after a fourth shot.
- "The vaccine, which was very effective against the previous strains, is less effective against the Omicron strain," said Gili Regev-Yochay, the lead researcher in the study.
- "The bottom line is that the vaccine is excellent against the Alpha and Delta [variants], for Omicron it’s not good enough," she explained.
- Despite the setback, over 500,000 Israelis have already gotten a fourth dose, in a push from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals.
