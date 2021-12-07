SHOOT YOUR SHOT
Studies Show That Just Two Vaccine Doses May Not Protect You Against Omicron
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
Early lab studies suggest that people who completed a full two-dose series of a vaccine may not be protected against the Omicron variant, though it may still protect against severe cases of COVID-19. Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla says, "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
- The lab studies tested blood serum from people who received two or three doses of the Pfizer vax, either three weeks after the second dose or a month after the third.
- The data needs peer review, but Pfizer's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Mikael Dolsten says that "the drop in antibodies is substantial."
- However, Dr. Dolsten went on to say that after the third dose, or booster, antibody levels rise "25 fold and are now similar to the original two dose boost that protected well" against original strains.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
This Video Chart Shows Death Rates For Each Vaccine Status. TL;DR: Vaccines Work
Using data from the CDC, Reddit user jcceagle created a video chart to track the death rates per 100,000 people for the unvaccinated, those who got Pfizer, those who got Moderna and those who got J&J.
