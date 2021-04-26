THINK ON YOUR FEET
Staying Six Feet Away From People Indoors Is Not Enough To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The LedeA new MIT study shows that variables such as the number of people in an indoor space, the activities they are engaging in, masking and ventilation are significantly more important to controlling exposure than distance. Since the virus can travel throughout a room via aerosol droplets, the risk of exposure in room with well-mixed air is the same at six feet as 60 feet.
Key Details
- The authors of the study compared the spread of the coronavirus throughout an indoor space to cigarette smoke wafting away from a smoker, exposing others to secondhand smoke.
- Improving room ventilation and limiting the time and number of people indoors will help decrease the risk of exposure.
- And while the six-feet rule may be insufficient to stop the spread of the virus, the authors of the study say that face masks are very effective when worn indoors.
