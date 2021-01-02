33
Don't Believe The Hype About The South African COVID Strain
The new variant terrifying the British government is concerning, but it is way too early to be panicking about vaccines.
The LedeSpeaking about the South African strain of the coronavirus on Monday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "incredibly worried," calling the variant "even more of a problem" than the UK strain. While the South African variant is demonstrably more contagious than the predominant strain in the US, there is too little data to know if it is resistant to existing COVID-19 vaccines.
Key Details
- Infectious disease expert James Lawler told the Daily Beast that mutations "at the business end of the spike protein" of the South African variant "can affect infectivity and the ability of protective antibodies to recognize and bind to it."
- Microbial pathogenesis researcher Andrew Preston cautioned that "there’s nothing we know about the way the immune system works that would indicate vaccine failure [in a new variant].”
- Vaccines have been tested across a variety of coronavirus strains already.
