VAX-MAKER, VAX-MAKER, MAKE ME A VAX
Since You Can Now Safely Mix & Match COVID Vaccines, Here's How To Decide Which Booster Shot To Get
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The Lede
If you have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna for at least six months, or have been two weeks out from your Johnson & Johnson shot for two months, you're now eligible for a booster. Ultimately, the sooner you can get a booster shot of any kind, the better — whatever is available to you now is a great option, and better than waiting for a particular type. But if you have options, here's what we know about the booster vaccines.
Key Details
- Both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters still use mRNA technology. Pfizer's and J&J's boosters have the same dosage as each original vaccine, but Moderna lowered its booster dosage to lessen the side effects.
- If you were originally vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, their boosters and J&J's booster will all improve your protection.
- If you originally got the J&J shot, a J&J booster will increase protection, but you may get more protection from a Pfizer or Moderna booster.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Deer Are Idiots And I Hit One In My Pao
I'm okay and the kid's okay and I'll get the car fixed, but there's nothing fun about smacking into a lot of venison.
