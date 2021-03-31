Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

via thepointsguy.com

Staples, Office Depot and Office Max are offering to laminate your vaccination card for free. Should you take them up on the offer? So far, federal agencies haven't given any guidance.

With a physical paper card being the only way to verify that you received the COVID-19 vaccine, should you cover it in plastic?

  • While office supply retailers have offered to laminate your vaccine card for free, some have reported their card got damaged during the lamination process.
  • Others have suggested using a clear badge as an alternative.
  • Experts encourage people to keep their vaccination cards in a safe location, such as a desk drawer.

