You Can Get Your Vaccine Card Laminated For Free. Should You?
Submitted by James Crugnale via thepointsguy.com
The LedeWith a physical paper card being the only way to verify that you received the COVID-19 vaccine, should you cover it in plastic?
Key Details
- While office supply retailers have offered to laminate your vaccine card for free, some have reported their card got damaged during the lamination process.
- Others have suggested using a clear badge as an alternative.
- Experts encourage people to keep their vaccination cards in a safe location, such as a desk drawer.
