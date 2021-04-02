DON'T WORRY
Why Are Side Effects More Intense For The Second Vaccine Dose?
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via sfgate.com
The LedeWhile the first shot merely introduces your immune system to the coronavirus's spike protein, the second shot provokes an immune system response, producing the spike protein itself and unleashing antibodies. As a consequence, many people have side effects. According to infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, with the second shot, "You get this big boost of the effect, which is a good thing in general, because it’s just means your immune system is working."
Key Details
- In trials, double the number of Pfizer vaccine recipients had joint pain and chills following the second shot vs. after the first. With Moderna, the number of participants receiving the second dose who reported having chills was five times as high as with first-dose recipients.
- Common side effects aside, vaccine recipients will not develop respiratory symptoms as they might with COVID.
- Dr. Chin-Hong suggests people tell their boss they're getting their second dose and may need to call in sick.
