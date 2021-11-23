Black friday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com

The Safest States During COVID-19, Ranked
Washington, DC, has done the best job keeping everyone safe during the pandemic, based on five key metrics.

Just under 60 percent of the total US population has been fully vaxxed as of November 21. WalletHub compared five key metrics — COVID-19 transmission rates, positive test rates, hospitalizations, deaths and the eligible population that's getting vaccinated — across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to see which one has done the best job safeguarding its residents.

  • Washington, DC, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida and Massachusetts are the top five safest places during COVID.
  • Pennsylvania has the highest vaccination rate across the US, while West Virginia has the lowest.
  • DC has the lowest positive test rate while South Dakota has the highest.

  1. Annie Johnson 43 minutes ago

    FLORIDA?!

