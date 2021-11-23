LEADING BY EXAMPLE
The Safest States During COVID-19, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
Just under 60 percent of the total US population has been fully vaxxed as of November 21. WalletHub compared five key metrics — COVID-19 transmission rates, positive test rates, hospitalizations, deaths and the eligible population that's getting vaccinated — across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to see which one has done the best job safeguarding its residents.
Key Details
- Washington, DC, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida and Massachusetts are the top five safest places during COVID.
- Pennsylvania has the highest vaccination rate across the US, while West Virginia has the lowest.
- DC has the lowest positive test rate while South Dakota has the highest.
Additional Thoughts
Comments
Additional submission from Adwait:
I'm A Therapist To The Super-Rich: They Are As Miserable As Succession Makes Out
Many billionaires I work with have trust issues, lack a sense of purpose and struggle with shame, guilt and fear, says psychotherapist Clay Cockrell.
FLORIDA?!