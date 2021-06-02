Trending
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

A LONG WAY TO GO

Submitted by Adwait via cnn.com

Pfizer is applying to the FDA for emergency use authorization of a third booster shot in August. Preliminary data suggests a third shot would be effective in reducing the threat of COVID-19 and its variants.

The Lede

The data was used after monitoring 23 people and is yet to be peer-reviewed or published. The data shows that people between the ages of 18 and 85 have increased antibody levels after a third shot. Pfizer said they will submit this data to the FDA by next month.

Key Details

  • Data shows that the Delta variant antibodies are fivefold higher in people between the age of 18 and 55 after the third dose, compared to after a second dose.
  • It also shows that a third dose increases antibody levels against the original virus and the Beta variant.
  • However, federal agencies currently are not yet advising people to go get third doses, and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said today, "People do not need to go out and get a booster shot."

Comments

