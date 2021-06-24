Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Is The Best One Yet

VAX FACTS

Submitted by Molly Bradley via theatlantic.com

Novavax's clinical trial results were made public last week: its vaccine is the most effective yet against COVID-19, with a 96% efficacy against the original strain and almost as much protection against variants.

The Lede

Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines emerged quickly and proved highly effective against the coronavirus, but this doesn't mean that mRNA technology is necessarily the best: Novavax's vaccine doesn't use mRNA, but it offers the most protection against COVID-19 yet.

Key Details

  • In addition to its high protection against the original coronavirus strain, Novavax's vaccine is 90% effective against a mixture of variants.
  • Novavax also has a much lower rate of side effects than current authorized mRNA vaccines: 40% of people reported fatigue after their second Novavax dose, compared to 65% for Moderna and over 55% for Pfizer.
  • Because mRNA technology and side effects have been barriers to vaccine acceptance, Novavax's success could encourage more people to get vaccinated.

