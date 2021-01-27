42
LITERALLY KILLING US
Nine Top New York Health Officials Have Quit As Cuomo Scorns Expertise
"When I say 'experts' in air quotes, it sounds like I'm saying I don't really trust the experts," Governor Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. "Because I don't."
The LedeOver the past six months, a growing number of state health professionals have resigned over Governor Cuomo's alleged disrespect and dismissal of their advice.
Key Details
- Due to Cuomo's decision to ignore the State Department of Health's longstanding emergency vaccine rollout plan, New York is 20th in the nation in terms of people who have received their first dose.
- State health officials have said they find out about major policy changes for the first time from Cuomo's news conferences. He then reportedly asks them to revise their advice to match his.
- This follows recent news that the Cuomo administration dramatically undercounted COVID deaths in nursing homes.
