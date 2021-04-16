Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

Submitted by James Crugnale via nypost.com

A man from New Hampshire had the startling realization that he had been given the Pfizer vaccine as his second dose, despite initially receiving the Moderna vaccine.

The Lede

New Hampshire health officials say Craig Richards will be fine despite accidentally getting a combination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Key Details

  • Richards said he was reassured that the mix-up was safe.
  • New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services said getting mixed doses was safe in an emergency situation.
  • While there have been no clinical studies regarding the effectiveness of mixed doses, the department said Richards was fully vaccinated and wouldn't need a third booster dose.

