THE SAMPLER PACK
Man Inadvertently Gets Both Moderna And Pfizer Vaccines
Submitted by James Crugnale via nypost.com
The LedeNew Hampshire health officials say Craig Richards will be fine despite accidentally getting a combination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Key Details
- Richards said he was reassured that the mix-up was safe.
- New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services said getting mixed doses was safe in an emergency situation.
- While there have been no clinical studies regarding the effectiveness of mixed doses, the department said Richards was fully vaccinated and wouldn't need a third booster dose.
Comments