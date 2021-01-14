478
+ digg
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Man Found 'Living In Airport For Three Months' Over COVID Fears
Aditya Singh was reportedly afraid to fly due to COVID-19, so lived in Chicago's O'Hare airport.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment