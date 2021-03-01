Comments

'IT'S A SHAME, BUT THAT'S WHERE WE ARE'

Kris Levins, an "unemployed IT geek from New Jersey," has booked hundreds of senior citizen vaccine appointments in his community. He recommends using a desktop over mobile device, repeatedly checking local aggregation sites and more tips that will help you get an appointment ASAP.