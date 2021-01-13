22
Johnson & Johnson's One-Shot COVID Vaccine Is Safe, Generates Promising Immune Response In Early Trial
Clinical trial data shows a single shot of the vaccine "gives sustainable antibodies," J&J chief scientific officer told CNBC.
The LedeIn phase one and phase two trials, detectable antibodies were found in all volunteers — young and old alike — 57 days after they received the shot, regardless of whether they got a low or high dose of the vaccine.
Key Details
- J&J's vaccine is called Ad26.COV2.S and, if approved by the FDA, will become the third vaccine approved for use in the US.
- Fever, fatigue, headache and muscle aches at the injection site were common side effects; however, such effects were less prevalent among those who only received only one dose of the vaccine and those who received a low dosage.
- Notably, unlike Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, which require two doses, J&J's requires only one.
