904
+ digg
PANIC IN PALESTINE
Israel Is Vaccinating 'Everyone' — Besides These 5 Million People
Israel's world-beating vaccine rollout is highlighting the inequalities of life under occupation.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment