Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
1077 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

TWO STEPS FORWARD, ONE-STEP VAX

Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com

Due to a handful of incidents of blood clots, the FDA has recommended that doctors hold off on administering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. What does this mean?

The Lede

Did you just get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here's what you need to know first: pauses like this are common and a good sign that medical practitioners are taking new treatments seriously, and they often discover that the medical issues they're investigating are coincidental.

Key Details

  • Six women who got J&J's shot developed a rare disorder that causes blood clots with "stroke-like" results. It could be due to an extreme immune reaction, which seems to be what happened with AstraZeneca's vaccine too.
  • The disorder not only causes clots in the brain, but lowers patients' platelet counts, which can lead to abnormal bleeding.
  • If you got the shot, flu symptoms are normal, but contact your doctor if you experience severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain and shortness of breath.

Comments