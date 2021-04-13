TWO STEPS FORWARD, ONE-STEP VAX
Is The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Really Cause For Concern?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com
The LedeDid you just get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here's what you need to know first: pauses like this are common and a good sign that medical practitioners are taking new treatments seriously, and they often discover that the medical issues they're investigating are coincidental.
Key Details
- Six women who got J&J's shot developed a rare disorder that causes blood clots with "stroke-like" results. It could be due to an extreme immune reaction, which seems to be what happened with AstraZeneca's vaccine too.
- The disorder not only causes clots in the brain, but lowers patients' platelet counts, which can lead to abnormal bleeding.
- If you got the shot, flu symptoms are normal, but contact your doctor if you experience severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain and shortness of breath.
