Is Moderna Better Than Pfizer?
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via theatlantic.com
The Lede
Recent research has shown that Moderna's shots surpass Pfizer’s in terms of antibody count and the prevention of hospitalization. Some scientists believe it could be a matter of dosage amount, rather than brand name: Pfizer shots contain 30 micrograms of mRNA, while Moderna contains 100.
Key Details
- Dosing schedules could play a part in Moderna's higher efficacy. Scientists have suggested having doses spaced further apart seems to offer more protection.
- The number of dosages also matters, and having multiple rounds of a moderately sized dose could be better than one megadose all at once.
- It's harder to compare Moderna and Pfizer with J&J doses since the former is measured in mRNA lipid nanoparticles, while the latter is measured by harmless adenovirus particle units contained in a shot.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
The US Issues Passport With 'X' Gender Marker For The First Time
The State Department announced it was going to include a third gender marker on passports for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people earlier this year.
