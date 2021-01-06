92
+ digg
CONTAGION
Inside Hollywood’s Terrifying COVID-Outbreak Scourge
There have been many COVID breakouts on Hollywood’s TV and film sets. And health experts aren’t sure why they’re considered more of an “essential business” than others.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment