109
+ digg
TAKE A DEEP BREATH
If You Hold Your Breath When You Walk Past Others, Read This
A reader asked: "If I hold my breath when I walk past people, would that help stop me [from] getting coronavirus if they have it?" Here's what the science says.
The LedeCan holding your breath as you walk past other people lower your chances of contracting COVID? It might — but it depends on the circumstances.
Key Details
- Experts agree that the chance of contracting COVID when you pass strangers is very low to begin with, but holding your breath might be extra insurance.
- Dr. Julian Tang, a clinical virologist, recommends not just holding your breath but, once you've passed the person, blowing the air out. "It's a physically robust way of avoiding inhaling any aerosols," he says.
- Because the virus spreads principally through aerosols, avoiding inhalation around other people may help protect you.
Comments
Login to leave comment