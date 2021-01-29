109
+ digg
TAKE A DEEP BREATH

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A reader asked: "If I hold my breath when I walk past people, would that help stop me [from] getting coronavirus if they have it?" Here's what the science says.

The Lede

Can holding your breath as you walk past other people lower your chances of contracting COVID? It might — but it depends on the circumstances.

Key Details

  • Experts agree that the chance of contracting COVID when you pass strangers is very low to begin with, but holding your breath might be extra insurance.
  • Dr. Julian Tang, a clinical virologist, recommends not just holding your breath but, once you've passed the person, blowing the air out. "It's a physically robust way of avoiding inhaling any aerosols," he says.
  • Because the virus spreads principally through aerosols, avoiding inhalation around other people may help protect you.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like