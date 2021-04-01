Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

Submitted by Molly Bradley via thecut.com

Further study of vaccine effectiveness has determined that recipients of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines do not transmit the coronavirus, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The Lede

"Vaccinated people do not carry the virus — they don't get sick," Dr. Walensky said to Rachel Maddow during an MSNBC interview this week, pointing to data from both clinical trials of the vaccines and a study from the CDC that observed how the vaccines worked among healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers. The reason is that because the vaccines prevent infection, individuals who are not infected cannot spread the virus.

Key Details

  • The study showed that after one dose of the vaccine, risk of infection decreased by 80%; after both doses, it decreased by 90%.
  • This is very close to the data that emerged from the vaccines' clinical trials, which showed an efficacy rate of 95% for people who received both doses of either vaccine.
  • As of this past Tuesday, March 30, more than 142 million Moderna and Pfizer doses had been administered in the US.

Comments