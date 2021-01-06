6
'I'm Not An Anti-Vaxxer, But...': US Health Workers' Vaccine Hesitancy Raises Alarm
With up to 40 percent of frontline workers in LA county refusing COVID-19 inoculation experts warn that understanding and persuasion are needed
The LedeFrontline workers in cities across America are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have a 95 percent efficacy and the hesitation shown by healthcare workers to take them may become a critical moment in the US vaccination rollout.
Key Details
- In a report published in December last year, 29 percent of healthcare workers said they "definitely or probably would not get vaccinated."
- Outside the US, 40 percent of careworks in the UK might refuse the vaccine.
- Dr. Whitney Robinson, an epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina, says if these issues are not addressed it could lead to outbreaks that could potentially arise between 2021 and 2023.
