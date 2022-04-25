WHO NOSE
Could This Nasal Spray Become The Next Pandemic Game-Changer?
950 reads | submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com
The Lede
In the fight against COVID-19, Marty Moore (founder of Meissa Vaccines Inc.) and other virologists think we should be using nasal sprays instead of vaccine injections. German virologist Christian Drosten says the virus can be stopped in two ways: if enough people become protected after repeated illness — which boosts respiratory tract immunity — or "have a live vaccine that gets sprayed in the nose or throat." Currently less than four percent of the 153 COVID vaccines in trial are nasal sprays.
Key Details
- Moore's company Meissa began an initial human test of a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which results in thousands of children's deaths.
- His company is now using this approach for the coronavirus and is expected to have results from human trials of a candidate formula this fall, which means it could get approved by regulators within 12 months.
- Meissa lab studies showed good protection against the alpha and beta variants, and are further working on delta and omicron tests.
