PIECING THE PUZZLE
How Experts Are Decoding Long COVID Using Machine Learning
The Lede
Katie Palmer reports that experts are yet to pin down the full experience of long COVID patients, but some have found a way — using machine learning — that is trying to make things easier. The National Covid Cohort Collaborative (N3C) is a federal database of health records, from 13 million patients and an estimated five million COVID cases, that is being used to decode the mysteries of long COVID. Here's how they're analyzing it.
Key Details
- Experts are attempting to code long COVID using groups of cardiopulmonary, neurological, and metabolic diagnoses.
- To get a better picture of long COVID, their first algorithmic approach involved looking at 500 patients who went to three long COVID speciality clinics.
- But there are limitations, it's a small sample size and has an overrepresentation of a particular respiratory symptom.
- Their goal is to identify the different types of long COVID so that health care providers know what to expect.
