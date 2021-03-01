45
+ digg
DO RIGHT BY YOURSELF
How To Combat Back And Neck Pain While Working From Home
Here are the common factors contributing to back pain during the pandemic, plus tips and exercises to feel better today.
The LedeUncomfortable, non-ergonomic work-from-home setups, a lack of physical activity from not commuting, and psychological stress stemming from the pandemic have contributed to a rise in back and neck pain.
Key Details
- Taking a daily brisk stroll can reduce your risk of developing neck pain by 14%, increase your blood circulation and combat stiffness.
- Muscles like hip flexors and hamstrings tend to weaken and tighten after sitting for long hours. You can relieve such strain with a foam roller or exercise ball.
- Mindfulness techniques and other de-stressors like yoga are also effective in combating chronic pain and elevating your mood.
Comments
Login to leave comment