DO RIGHT BY YOURSELF

Submitted by Adwait
Here are the common factors contributing to back pain during the pandemic, plus tips and exercises to feel better today.

Uncomfortable, non-ergonomic work-from-home setups, a lack of physical activity from not commuting, and psychological stress stemming from the pandemic have contributed to a rise in back and neck pain.

  • Taking a daily brisk stroll can reduce your risk of developing neck pain by 14%, increase your blood circulation and combat stiffness.
  • Muscles like hip flexors and hamstrings tend to weaken and tighten after sitting for long hours. You can relieve such strain with a foam roller or exercise ball.
  • Mindfulness techniques and other de-stressors like yoga are also effective in combating chronic pain and elevating your mood.

'IT'S A SHAME, BUT THAT'S WHERE WE ARE'

Submitted by Digg Editors
Kris Levins, an "unemployed IT geek from New Jersey," has booked hundreds of senior citizen vaccine appointments in his community. He recommends using a desktop over mobile device, repeatedly checking local aggregation sites and more tips that will help you get an appointment ASAP.