'WE DEFIED THE ODDS, DIDN'T WE?'

Submitted by James Crugnale via yahoo.com

Rural Hamilton County in Upstate New York leans heavily Republican, yet it bucked trends to become one of the most vaccinated counties in the country.

Sixty-five percent of Hamilton County residents have been vaccinated, compared with 36 percent of Americans nationally. Its success stemmed from a robust preparation plan and a decoupling of politics and public health.

  • Hamilton County got around the politics of COVID-19 vaccination by making it a community issue.
  • Unlike many remote places, the county had a public health department with a pandemic plan, which helped it be better prepared for the vaccine rollout.
  • An enthusiastic team of local volunteers got their neighbors signed up for vaccines over the phone, which also helped in the county's successful vaccine campaign.

