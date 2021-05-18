'WE DEFIED THE ODDS, DIDN'T WE?'
How This Tiny County In New York Became One Of The Most Vaccinated In The Country
Submitted by James Crugnale via yahoo.com
The LedeSixty-five percent of Hamilton County residents have been vaccinated, compared with 36 percent of Americans nationally. Its success stemmed from a robust preparation plan and a decoupling of politics and public health.
Key Details
- Hamilton County got around the politics of COVID-19 vaccination by making it a community issue.
- Unlike many remote places, the county had a public health department with a pandemic plan, which helped it be better prepared for the vaccine rollout.
- An enthusiastic team of local volunteers got their neighbors signed up for vaccines over the phone, which also helped in the county's successful vaccine campaign.
Comments