Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1081 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

THE VACCINE YOU'VE NEVER HEARD OF

Submitted by James Crugnale via politico.com

A tiny American drugmaker called Novavax has pledged to supply the country with 100 million doses later this year.

The Lede

The Norovax vaccine could be a critical backup plan if Pfizer and Moderna, the two mainstream mRNA vaccines, fail to deliver the quantity of vaccines needed for global vaccination.

Key Details

  • A United Kingdom trial has found the Novavax vaccine to be just as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In the US, it could get FDA approval even before AstraZeneca.
  • The vaccine could help slow down the pandemic in regions of the world like India where COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing.
  • The drugmaker still faces questions about how well its vaccine performs against COVID-19 variants.

Comments