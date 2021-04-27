THE VACCINE YOU'VE NEVER HEARD OF
How This Lesser-Known COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be A Game-Changer
Submitted by James Crugnale via politico.com
The LedeThe Norovax vaccine could be a critical backup plan if Pfizer and Moderna, the two mainstream mRNA vaccines, fail to deliver the quantity of vaccines needed for global vaccination.
Key Details
- A United Kingdom trial has found the Novavax vaccine to be just as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In the US, it could get FDA approval even before AstraZeneca.
- The vaccine could help slow down the pandemic in regions of the world like India where COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing.
- The drugmaker still faces questions about how well its vaccine performs against COVID-19 variants.
Comments