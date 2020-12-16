48
THE BIG PICTURE
How The Economy Is Actually Doing, In 9 Charts
The unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story. We talked to a panel of economists to find out what other measures can shed light on whether we're in a short-term crisis — or the start of a long recession.
The LedeSome signs such as the rise in housing prices and the bounce back of wages point to an economy in slow recovery. But other indicators like long-term unemployment rates and measures of material hardship, especially for populations more affected by the pandemic, tell a less optimistic story.
Key Details
- The pandemic has exacerbated inequality, with unemployment hitting Black men especially hard.
- Rent and housing prices have been on the rise, making it difficult for people with low incomes to buy houses.
- The economy, however, has proven to be more resilient than expected in these extreme circumstances.
