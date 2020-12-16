48
THE BIG PICTURE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story. We talked to a panel of economists to find out what other measures can shed light on whether we're in a short-term crisis — or the start of a long recession.

The Lede

Some signs such as the rise in housing prices and the bounce back of wages point to an economy in slow recovery. But other indicators like long-term unemployment rates and measures of material hardship, especially for populations more affected by the pandemic, tell a less optimistic story.

Key Details

  • The pandemic has exacerbated inequality, with unemployment hitting Black men especially hard.
  • Rent and housing prices have been on the rise, making it difficult for people with low incomes to buy houses.
  • The economy, however, has proven to be more resilient than expected in these extreme circumstances.

Comments

