CH-CH-CH-CH-CHANGES
How The Chaos Of 2020 Will Shape The Next Decade, According To Eight Design Experts
We talked to experts across industries to see what impact COVID-19 will have on the future.
The LedeThough 2020 has been particularly tumultuous, it's far from an isolated moment in time: this year will inform our way of life in the coming decade, if not longer. Here are some changes experts foresee becoming the norm in the next few years.
Key Details
- Schooling will likely shift from large classes toward smaller pods that integrate a lot more digital learning. Social institutions like Greek life will also be forced to take a backseat.
- Health services will become much more accessible: you might be able to order a COVID rapid test kit online that arrives within days.
- Though individuals will still be spending a lot of time at home, businesses and the arts will have to find ways to move outside.
