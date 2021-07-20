THE REAL SECOND WAVE
How Much Should You Worry About The Delta Variant?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nymag.com
The Lede
The Delta variant has spread worldwide, and it's even managing to infect and manifest symptoms in those vaccinated against COVID-19. Things are going to get grim in terms of case rates and deaths among the unvaccinated and more vulnerable populations, but while vaccinated individuals may still contract the virus, they're much more likely to avoid death and hospitalization.
Key Details
- About 85% of infections are from Delta, and that number will rise quickly. Topol estimates we'll see around 250,000 cases per day, though vaccines mean death rates will be lower than they were before.
- Topol says that while Delta will affect many communities, it won't get to everyone: it's likely to burn out by early fall, and case rates will drop — unless another variant rises.
- With rising case rates, long COVID cases — still poorly understood and overlooked — become an even bigger concern, too.
