How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Protect You?
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via bloomberg.com
The LedeWhile evidence suggests that vaccinated people are protected for at least six months, scientists still can't say for sure when the effects of the vaccine begin to wane. Part of the problem is scientists are still figuring out how to interpret antibody test results: currently, results don't reveal the whole picture of an individual's immunity and therefore cannot be used to gauge whether the person is protected from the virus.
Key Details
- Scientists predict that a COVID vaccine booster might be needed as soon as this fall for people who were vaccinated last winter.
- For immunocompromised people, proof of ongoing immunity is vital given that their weakened immune systems already derive less protection from vaccines.
- From what we know so far, if you've been vaccinated and receive a zero-antibody test result, that is a "warning sign" that you might not be protected.
