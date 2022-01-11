FYI
How Many Times Can You Use The Same N95 Respirator Mask?
Submitted by James Crugnale via sfchronicle.com
Because disposable masks can't be washed, but also aren't single-use, there isn't a definitive answer for how long you can use them. However, experts explain how you can maximize mask efficiency by looking out for certain variables (condition, fit, integrity) and know when to start wearing a brand-new one.
Key Details
- Avoid constantly touching the mask, because that will lessen its integrity. It's time to grab a new one if the filter layers are wet or dirty, or the edges don't seal to your face.
- One expert said she wears an N95 mask for a maximum of five times, while others say one week of usage is okay. But you should always discard it and get a new one after visiting a high-risk setting.
- Experts also recommend storing your masks with care when not wearing them in order to minimize damage.
