SHOT — CHASER?
How Long After The COVID-19 Vaccine Will You Stay Immune?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
The LedePreliminary studies have shown that immunity stays strong for at least six months post-vaccine. It's possible that it will last longer, but it's too early for the most part to tell. Here's what we do know.
Key Details
- In April, a vaccine research group wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine of the Moderna vaccine that "antibodies that were elicited by mRNA-1273 persisted through 6 months after the second dose."
- Booster shot trials are in their early stages, but experts think we won't need additional vaccines for at least a year after our original vaccinations.
- Vaccine trial subjects only got their shots a matter of months ahead of the vaccines' formal authorization, so we'll be learning more as we go.
