SHOT — CHASER?

Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com

Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 provides a solid level of immunity — but it doesn't last forever. How long does immunity last, and what happens afterward?

The Lede

Preliminary studies have shown that immunity stays strong for at least six months post-vaccine. It's possible that it will last longer, but it's too early for the most part to tell. Here's what we do know.

Key Details

  • In April, a vaccine research group wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine of the Moderna vaccine that "antibodies that were elicited by mRNA-1273 persisted through 6 months after the second dose."
  • Booster shot trials are in their early stages, but experts think we won't need additional vaccines for at least a year after our original vaccinations.
  • Vaccine trial subjects only got their shots a matter of months ahead of the vaccines' formal authorization, so we'll be learning more as we go.

