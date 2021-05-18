Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com

Nine members of the New York Yankees team and staff tested positive for COVID. They were all vaccinated. How does that happen?

The Lede

Nine Yankees team members and staff contracted "breakthrough" infections, meaning they got the virus despite being vaccinated. Most are asymptomatic, and only two of the nine have mild symptoms of coronavirus. One possible explanation is that the infected members all got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is slightly less effective at reducing transmission than others. But in general, breakthrough infections are expected for any vaccine. Here's what that means for you,

Key Details

  • Of over 95 million vaccinated people in the US, only 9,245 breakthrough cases have been reported. But a lot might go unreported since fewer people are getting tested now.
  • Breakthrough infections are mostly asymptomatic, which makes the chances of transmitting it very low. The first Yankee to be infected exhibited symptoms, so he was more likely to transmit COVID.
  • Evidence shows that the vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe COVID cases, so breakthrough cases are less concerning.

