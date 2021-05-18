DON'T WORRY
How Did Nine Vaccinated Yankees Team Members Test Positive For COVID?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The LedeNine Yankees team members and staff contracted "breakthrough" infections, meaning they got the virus despite being vaccinated. Most are asymptomatic, and only two of the nine have mild symptoms of coronavirus. One possible explanation is that the infected members all got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is slightly less effective at reducing transmission than others. But in general, breakthrough infections are expected for any vaccine. Here's what that means for you,
Key Details
- Of over 95 million vaccinated people in the US, only 9,245 breakthrough cases have been reported. But a lot might go unreported since fewer people are getting tested now.
- Breakthrough infections are mostly asymptomatic, which makes the chances of transmitting it very low. The first Yankee to be infected exhibited symptoms, so he was more likely to transmit COVID.
- Evidence shows that the vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe COVID cases, so breakthrough cases are less concerning.
