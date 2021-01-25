166
+ digg
YOU WIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME
How Big A Setback Is Merck’s Vaccine Flop?
The drug giant's decision to drop its COVID-19 vaccine efforts takes a big player out of the fight. What else does it mean?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment