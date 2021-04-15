Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

CRUSHED IT

Submitted by James Crugnale via gizmodo.com

Bhutan reported that between March 27, when the nation began distributing doses, and early this week, 93% of eligible adults had gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lede

The tiny Kingdom of Bhutan, located between Tibet and India, had one of the most successful vaccination efforts in the world.

Key Details

  • 62% of the country's overall population has received at least one dose — higher than equivalent percentages in the United States (46.5%) and Israel (58%).
  • Bhutan's success was possible thanks to the help of extremely motivated volunteers and experience from previous mass vaccination campaigns.
  • The country has been aggressive in its coronavirus containment strategy, requiring travelers entering the country to quarantine for 21 days.

