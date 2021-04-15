CRUSHED IT
Bhutan Vaccinated 93 Percent Of Its Adult Population In Two Weeks
Submitted by James Crugnale via gizmodo.com
The LedeThe tiny Kingdom of Bhutan, located between Tibet and India, had one of the most successful vaccination efforts in the world.
Key Details
- 62% of the country's overall population has received at least one dose — higher than equivalent percentages in the United States (46.5%) and Israel (58%).
- Bhutan's success was possible thanks to the help of extremely motivated volunteers and experience from previous mass vaccination campaigns.
- The country has been aggressive in its coronavirus containment strategy, requiring travelers entering the country to quarantine for 21 days.
