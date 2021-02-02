604
+ digg
PICK UP THE PACE
Here's Which States Are The Worst At Delivering Vaccines
Most of America is unvaccinated. Currently, Idaho has administered the first dose to the lowest percentage of its population — just 6% — out of all 50 states.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment