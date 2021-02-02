21
+ digg
LEADER OF THE PACK
Here's Which States Are Administering Vaccines The Fastest
Alaska and West Virginia have administered the highest percentage of COVID vaccines to their populations, but New Mexico and Connecticut aren't far behind.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment